1998 Blackbuck poaching case: Notices to Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari issued by Rajasthan HC

Abhishek Singh May 20 2019, 6.35 pm May 20 2019, 6.35 pm

The Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court, on Monday, issued fresh notices to actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari in relation to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The fresh update comes in after the state government made an appeal to the court against their acquittal in the case last year. In addition to the actors, the court also issued a notice to Dushyant Singh who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching incident took place.

Reportedly, a single judge bench of Justice Manoj Garg issued notices to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu following an appeal by the Rajasthan government against their acquittal by a Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court on April 5 in 2018. The judge has directed that the case be listed for hearing after eight weeks. The High court, on March 11, had issued notices to the five respondents on the state government's appeal challenging their acquittal in the case.

Earlier in September 2018, the state government appealed to the Jodhpur High Court against the exemption of the four co-accused. Officials also stated that along with them, the appeal will also request that Dinesh Gawre, who was also charged in the case has been missing for a long time, be tried as an accused.

Bharat star Salman Khan, who is also involved in the case, was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act by the CJM's court and was awarded a five-year prison term along with a fine of Rs.10,000. The actor was handed over the judgement after he was found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 release Hum Saath Saath Hain. The appeal on Salman Khan who is out on bail is pending before the High Court.