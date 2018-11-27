2.0: A clash between Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar over film promotions?

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 is one of the most awaited films of the year 2018. After a series of delay in the film’s release, the S. Shankar directorial is all set to hit the theatres on November 29. The film’s teaser and the trailer received a thumbs up from the audiences. While onscreen it Rajini VS Akki, here are some details of a little spat that took place behind the closed doors.

According to sources, the stars and the makers of the film had a difference of opinion on the film’s promotional strategies. While Rajinikanth was of the opinion of minimum promotions, Akshay Kumar and producer Karan Johar were in for grand promotional plans. The team finally decided to go in with the veteran actor’s decision and chose to do minimum promotions.

We think Rajinikanth didn’t want to burden the film’s budget which was already sky high because of heavy VFX and use of high-end technology and hence decided to go easy with the promotions. Also, the press show of the film is strategically kept on the film’s release date which will not effects the film’s first-day collection.

Talking about Karan Johar, the Dharma head-honcho is known as a marketing guru. Before 2.0, he had also produced a big film like Baahubali which raked in massive moolah at the box office. While Baahubali 1 went on to make around 650 crores, Baahubali 2 went on to make 1810 crores at the box office. Seems like KJo isn’t that confident with the film and hence is going low key with it.

Looks like the makers’ are playing a safe game with the film as Rajini’s last release at the box-office was a super dud. Made on a budget over 600 crores, 2.0 is one of the most expensive movies ever to be made in India and we hope it’s worth the wait.