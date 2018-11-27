image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

2.0: A clash between Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar over film promotions?

Entertainment

2.0: A clash between Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar over film promotions?

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 27 2018, 9.56 pm
back
2.0Akshay KumarBaahubaliBaahubali 2BollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharRajinikanth
next2.0: Akshay Kumar calls the film a school-like experience
ALSO READ

2.0: Here's the pre-release bulletin and release details

Vishnu Vishal thrashes rumors on his marriage with Amala Paul!

Superstar Rajinikanth's next : When 2.0 would meet Kaththi