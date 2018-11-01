2.0: Ahead of the trailer, this new poster is intriguing

2.0, the films that stars biggies Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. This mega starrer film is a sequel to Enthiran and is also a science fiction movie. While Akshay Kumar plays the villain as a crow man, Rajinikanth will be seen as Chitti the robot in the flick. Touted to be one of the most expensive films, thanks to its VFX, the film’s trailer too also loved by fans. Now, a new poster of the movie is out and it’s adding to the excitement.

This poster released on Thursday is quite captivating. It largely features the leads, Chitti the robot as well as the crow man. Rajinikanth aces the robotic look with reflectors and a bodysuit, while Akshay scares the hell out of us with his dark makeup and villainous avatar. The excitement for this film is palpable. The poster was also shared by Karan Johar who happens to be distributing the movie in Hindi.

2.0 is penned down by S Shankar and is produced in both Hindi and Tamil. Akshay Kumar essays the role of an antagonist while Rajinikanth as Chitti will be saving the world from his wrath. The music is being composed by none other than music maestro AR Rahman.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 29, 2018.