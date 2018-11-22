Entertainment 2.0: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed to have a special appearance Divya Ramnani November 22 2018, 3.22 pm November 22 2018, 3.22 pm

Superstar Rajnikanth and Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is all set to hit the big screens next week and fans are excited about so many reasons! The very special one being, Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar will be sharing the screen space for the very first time. Secondly, it’s a Shankar film - a director who is known for his extraordinary vision. Apart from that, it’s a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster, Ethiran aka Robot.

However, there’s an interesting update on the same. The dubbing artist of 2.0, Savitha Reddy, in her interview revealed that, Bollywood actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will be seen in a special appearance in the film. Wow… Such a great news, guys, isn’t it?

Savitha, in her interview, very confidently mentioned that, “Apart from Amy Jackson, Aishwarya too is a part of this film but she will have a special appearance and I can’t reveal more”. Well, it will be both exciting and nostalgic for us since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the leading lady of Robot, opposite Rajnikanth and the film was an entertaining watch.

Apart from Rajnikanth and Akshay, 2.0 stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey and is directed by S. Shankar. The film is slated to release on November 29, 2018.