2.0: Akshay Kumar calls the film a school-like experience

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to make inroads into the southern industry with the action entertainer 2.0 which will hit the screens on Thursday. The actor plays a terrifying baddie named Dr Richard, wreaking havoc on the city for a reason of his own.

Akshay Kumar connects the experience of acting in 2.0 to that of going to a school. “I have been in this industry for 28 years, but what 2.0 taught me was something that I never learned before. Acting in this film was like going to school, with Shankar sir as my principal.”

To get into the character, Akshay had to go through 3-4 hours of makeup daily. The actor survived on a liquid diet in order to not spoil the prosthetics and had to wait until the end of the day to get his hands on some solid food. In previous interactions, Akshay also explained the story of how the sweat would stay inside his makeup and the suit, making it additionally tough to handle the situation and still bring out the required performance. The actor bets big on the film to unravel another side of his, contrary to the goodie-2-shoes image that he has sported in all his recent films up in Bollywood.