2.0: Akshay Kumar nails it as the evil crowman

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 is one of the most awaited films of the year. After much delay in its release, the audiences will finally get to see the Rs 600 crore film this November. The teaser and the trailer of the film were praised by the audiences as they went viral on social media within minutes of release. We all loved Rajini’s avatar as Chitti, the Robot and Khiladi Kumar's never-seen-before avatar. Akshay, who will be seen in a negative role in the film, took to Instagram and shared a video where we are shown glimpses of how his character came to life.

The team has worked really hard to get Akki’s character to come to life. It won’t be wrong to say that the Khiladi can compete with any and all the Khans of Bollywood. Earlier, while talking about his character, the fitness freak revealed that he must have taken more time than the female lead for makeup and we bet he is right.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles and the film is slated to release on November 29.