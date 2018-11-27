2.0: Complaint against the makers as mobile operators want film certification revoked

Just two days from release, Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's 2.0 has landed in trouble. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has filed a complaint against the makers and want the film’s certification cancelled.

Reportedly, in a letter addressed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the COAI has appealed that the filmmakers are promoting anti-scientific attitude. They have blamed the makers of incorrectly portraying mobile phones and mobile towers as harmful to living creatures and the environment including birds and human beings.

View this post on Instagram IN 12 DAYS... CHITTI 2.0 WILL REBOOT! #2Point0FromNov29th A post shared by 2.0 (@2point0movie) on Nov 16, 2018 at 6:39am PST

In addition to that, COAI has also requested the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) to revoke the certificate issued for the teaser, trailer, promotional videos and the film with immediate effect. The complaint also specified that the release of the movie should be suspended until the complaint is taken into knowledge and a resolution is finalised.

View this post on Instagram This Nov... The War Begins.. #2Point0 A post shared by 2.0 (@2point0movie) on Nov 10, 2018 at 9:26pm PST

In the film, the makers have shown the danger of mobile phones and the effects of phone radiation on living beings. When Akshay’s character walks in, it specifies that the world is not only for humans but also for birds and animals.

The S Shankar directorial is slated to release on November 29 and was open to advance bookings since Monday. The film will have a grand release all around the globe and will open in over 10,000 screens across nations.