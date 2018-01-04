2.0 gets release date, Rajnikanth gives Tamil fans a New Year gift

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has managed to stay in news since its inception and has garnered attention worldwide. 2.0 is a sequel to Enthiran and stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson along with Rajinikanth in the lead roles. However, the release date for the film has been changed multiple times for various reasons.

The film finally has a release date. Rajinikanth has confirmed that 2.0 will release worldwide on April 14 this year.

Initially, it was reported that 2.0 would hit the theatres in October 2017, but later it got postponed to January 2018. However, due to delay in CG work, the film was once again was pushed to April 2018.

January 2018 was not a viable release date for the team given that Akshay Kumar's Padman is also releasing on the same date that 2.0 was initially supposed to hit the screens on. Varun Dhawan's October is also lined up for a April 14 release as of now. The date brings in the Tamil New Year and 2.0 is set to grab maximum screens in Tamil Nadu and across the globe.

It was reported earlier that the VFX studios working on 2.0 failed to adhere to the deadlines, which was the main reason behind the film's delay. It was also rumoured that Lyca Productions was set to sue the VFX studio but it is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, Rajinikanth had stated that Kaala's release will happen after 2.0 hits the theatres. In the Pa.Ranjith-directed Kaala, Rajinikanth will be seen as an ageing don. As per reports, Kaala will release towards the end of 2018.