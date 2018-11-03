2.0: Rajinikanth predicts the film will mint more than a double of 550 crores

It’s a big day for Rajinikanth fans. The trailer of one of the most anticipated films of the year, 2.0, was dropped on Saturday and has sent fans into a frenzy. The trailer, featuring Rajinikanth in his Enthiran look and B-Town superstar Akshay Kumar making the perfect villain, has surely left us with goosebumps! Many of us are aware that the magnum opus is made on an extravagant budget of whopping Rs 550 crore. Taking about the same, superstar Rajinikanth said that he feels the film will garner a double collection!

“2.0 started with a budget of 350 crores, but now it is around 550. Trust me, the film will collect double of this,” said the Thalaiva star.

Further talking about the acclaimed directors of our country, the star added, “Shankar, Rajamouli and Rajkumar Hirani are the gems of our country. We need to protect them safely and celebrate them.”

He also went on to reveal how he was about to back off from the project 4 days after his shoot and what made him stay back and continue with the shoot.

“4 days after my shoot for 2.0, I decided that I couldn't shoot anymore. My body wasn't cooperating. I told Shankar that I couldn't do it, that I'll give back the advance. But Shankar insisted that only my look and presence will be enough,” shared the star.

Well, thank you Shankar for stopping the superstar from opting out of the film. The much-awaited film will hit the big screens on November 29 and we can’t wait any longer!