image
Saturday, November 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

2.0: Rajinikanth predicts the film will mint more than a double of 550 crores

Entertainment

2.0: Rajinikanth predicts the film will mint more than a double of 550 crores

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 03 2018, 4.39 pm
back
2.0 Movie Trailer2.0 trailer2.0 trailer release date2.0 Trailer Release TimeAkshay KumarRajinikanthSathyam Cinemas
nextGautham Menon’s empty promises continue with zero progress on ENPT and Dhruva Natchatiram
ALSO READ

2.0 Trailer Review: This Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar spectacle will light your screens on fire

2.0 trailer launch: Akshay Kumar's speech in Tamil is pure gold

2.0 trailer launch: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson are picture perfect together