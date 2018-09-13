2.0 teaser: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s gift for fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

You may think that a teaser leak would have dampened the spirits in the 2.0 camp but looks like none of that has affected the morale of the film. The makers officially dropped the teaser of the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer on the Internet on the first day of Ganesh Utsav on Thursday. A move that had been planned way in advance once Karan Johar’s Dharma came on board as presenter.

So what do we have here? Well, lots of special effects as expected of an Entheran (2010) sequel. A film that had starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in its first outing has roped in Akshay Kumar this time around for his Tamil debut. Mobile phones are a menace, quite literally in the world of 2.0. We also get a fleeting glimpse at Kumar’s mad scientist but a lot of the teaser points at the return of Chitti, the robot. Remember how the bad robot had made life hell for Rajini in the first one, in its 2.0 version it is clearly the G One or the good one as Shah Rukh Khan would have you corrected.

The film has been made on a huge budget of Rs 543 crore, more expensive than several successful Hollywood VFX classics like Deadpool (2016) $58 million, X-Men (2000) $75 million and Batman (1989) $35 million respectively. Clearly, the leak would have raised concerns for all stakeholders. The teaser went up on a YouTube channel late last evening giving us a glimpse of what to expect. The grinch had clearly recorded the video off a private viewing and uploaded on the internet.

But there’s nothing like the real thing and it’s now out there for you to enjoy. If you’ve loved Robot in the past, you’ll love Chitti go bang-bang in this first teaser.