2.0 trailer launch: Akshay Kumar's speech in Tamil is pure gold

The grand trailer launch of Shankar's magnum opus, 2.0, saw the entire team gracing the event. The event, which took place at Sathyam Cinemas, Chennai on Saturday, saw superstar Akshay Kumar speaking in Tamil for the first time. The Bollywood Khiladi stole the show by trying his best to give his thanking speech in Tamil and we must say, he nailed it totally.

"Vanakkam Chennai, Magaizchi, I am so honoured to have worked with Superstar Rajinikanth, Shankar and 'Isai Mahan' AR Rahman,” said the star.

On signing the film, the Gold star shared words of appreciation for the director S Shankar by saying, “I have learned a lot from the genius director Shankar. He is not a director but a scientist. I have not put so much make for a film in my 28-year long career. I am shocked to see how this film has turned out to be. I am very excited to see this movie on the screen."

What made the event more special was that it witnessed a 4D sound technology, which is a first for any Indian film. The Oscar-winning sound designer of the film, Resul Pookutty, took to Twitter to share the big news.

Big day for us; we unveil something new in the history of world cinema on Film Sound today, proud to associate with my dearest.@LycaProductions @shankarshanmugh @arrahman @akshaykumar @iamAmyJackson Vision of team of people comes to fruition today lead by Director Shankar.#2.O — resul pookutty (@resulp) November 3, 2018

The much-anticipated film will be out on November 29. Excited much?