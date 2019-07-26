In Com Staff July 26 2019, 2.17 pm July 26 2019, 2.17 pm

Today, July 26, India celebrates 20 years of its victory in the Kargil War. Between May and July, in the year 1999, the war broke between India and Pakistan. It's the day to pay our respects to the brave soldiers who fought with great valour. The Veers of our nation have never failed to make us feel safe and it will never be enough to express our gratitude to them. Bollywood has time and again managed to bring to light the stories of these brave-heart jawans through films.

On this day, here's a list of patriotic films that one should watch and feel proud to be an Indian.

Border, 1997 film based on the war Battle of Longewala broke during the Indo-Pak war, is a movie that we all remember for its heavy dose of patriotism. Its cast included Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.

Lakshya (2004), based on how a boy's life changes after joining the army, starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, it is a perfect watch on Kargil Vijay Divas.

LOC Kargil(2003), one of the longest-running films is a historical war drama based on the Indo-Pak war. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty and many more.

Mausam( 2011), even though a romance based film, has a backdrop of the Kargil War. It is a story of an airforce officer and a girl from Punjab.

Tango Charlie (2005) portrays the journey of a police recruit in a different war zone. It is directed and written by Mani Shankar.