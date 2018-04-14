3 seconds: that’s how much screen-time Priyanka Chopra has in A Kid Like Jake trailer

Actress Priyanka Chopra has long held the banner for being a Bollywood actress who also got to work in Hollywood. Her prime time American television show Quantico has won her accolades while making her fans back home feel proud of her achievement. The latest trailer of her upcoming Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake however may not be all that pompous for the actress’s career graph.

Chopra makes an appearance in the trailer for a mere three seconds. In what could very well be a blink and miss moment. The film primarily revolves around an about to start kindergarten kid called Jake. His parents, Homeland’s Claire Danes and The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons realize Jake has an affinity for all things girly. Being millennial parents, they don’t shun it but are scared of the future that lies ahead for him when he starts kindergarten. His play school teacher played by Oscar nominated Octavia Spencer however supports him for his choices of girl’s clothing and tries to prepare his parents for the future. In this charming narrative, Chopra manages to play a friend of the family who is trying to put sense into her friend by saying, “Kindergarten is so hard for a child, you know, who...” before she is cut short by Danes in the trailer.

Chopra for the longest time has kept her fans on their toes about her Hollywood projects but now it seems like they may not be all that big. Her last film, Baywatch, where she played a villain drowned at the US box office. Her next Hollywood project is Isn’t It Romantic which is another rom-com in the making. Her fans can only wonder how long they will get to see her on screen for this.