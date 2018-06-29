5 Indian celebrities whose s*x change stories will inspire us to be gutsy

We live in an era, where each one of us is ridiculed for something or the other. But when we specifically talk about LGBTQ+ community, at times they are taken for granted. And so today here we bring to you five inspirational stories of Indian celebs who went under the knife and inspired one and all.

Read on…

Gaurav, now Gauri Arora

It takes immense amount of guts to live your life your way battling away the fear of being judged and rejected by the society, and we applaud Gaurav Arora for the same. The man who started his career as a model received support from his parents and family when he told them that he wanted to get his sex changed. Last year, his dad took him to Bangkok where his sex-change surgery was done, and a year later, the ex-Splitsvilla contestant made a comeback on TV on India's Next Top Model as a female model donning a bikini.

Nitin, now Niati Anand

‘Closets are for clothes, not for people,’ was Niati Anand’s message when she came out on social media. Her timeline has since been flooded with responses, backing her for being brave and accepting her identity.

Born and raised in Delhi as Nitin, she worked at a call centre before moving to journalism. An editor of an online magazine for over five years now, she was 28 when she decided to embrace the woman within her. “People feel the transformation should ideally be at 21 or 22, but there’s no right age for this,” she said. “People say that by the time I’ve really transitioned, I will be in my 30s. How does that matter?”

Pankaj Sharma, now Bobby Darling

Bobby Darling is the original Bollywood transgender woman, who allowed herself to be the butt of clichéd Hindi film jibes when she first took her decision. It took gumption and resolve to go from Pankaj Sharma to Bobby. Currently going through a problematic married life with a Delhi based businessman, Bobby inspires many because of her courage.

The journey could never be called easy, but Bobby has never been ashamed of who she is. “It’s my life. I have the right to live it the way I want to,” she said to a leading portal.

Nabin Wabia, now Anjali Lama

Anjali made history by becoming the first transgender model to walk the ramp at the Lakmé Fashion Week this February. The attention she received made her journey, from the fifth son of a family in Nepal to a high-flying woman in India, worth it. But her journey there wasn’t easy. She was born into a farming family in Nuwakot, a district north west of Kathmandu, Nepal, the fifth child of seven siblings.

Her inner voice started saying that she wants to be a woman after she came into contact with the Blue Diamond Society, an LGBT community group in Nepal.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi

She’s bold, she’s fierce and she never stops speaking her mind. Laxmi Narayan Tripathi has been the face of transgender rights for as long as one can remember, and as far as she’s concerned, Women’s Day must be celebrated with fervour because feminism applies to all communities and religions.

Laxmi never cared about what people said when she embraced womanhood. “I was just happy,” she says. She says being a woman makes her feel complete. “I’m a mother. I have a husband. I love doing my shringaar,” she said.

Trust us, it takes immense power to go against the will of many and take a step. But ultimately, your inner peace is what matters, and these women prove it all.