5 Indian daily soaps which have put spotlight on domestic violence

Gulp the fact that not just social media, but the idiot box sitting in our living room too can be a tool for change. Which is why many TV artistes and producers have been using the medium to kick-start conversations on difficult topics. And domestic violence is one of them.

So here we bring to you few in-trend serials which throw a light on violence in the household.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

TV fame actress, Drashti Dhami's new show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka started a discussion on domestic violence in Indian households. In the daily soap, Drashti plays a woman who is struggling to forge a connection with an abusive partner; a husband for whom her opinion and feelings hold zero value. What's even worse? He doesn't think twice before slapping her in public. The promos tells us that she finally decides to bid adieu to that relationship and the show reveals how she gathers the courage to do so.

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Up next is Roop which is a new launch. The show revolves around a young boy who faces trouble for doing ‘girly' things like cooking and playing with dolls. His misogynistic father Shamsher does not take well to this and beats up Roop's mother as punishment. The sad part is, there's no one who stands up for the mother and Roop is too young to understand his mother's pain.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Ekta Kapoor's Ye Hai Mohabbatein may not be the critics' favourite, but the show has a huge audience. Sexual assault, child abuse, sex education; you name the topic and they've talked about it. Coming to domestic violence, recently, when Aliya refused to sign the divorce papers, her husband Aditya lost his cool and hit her. Thankfully, the male lead, who is Aditya's father, took no time to throw Aditya out of the house for assaulting Aliya.

Doli Armaani Ki

Urmi, the protagonist of the serial is shown as a newly-married, small town girl. She dreams of a married life but she soon encounters her husband Samrat's chauvinistic side. He ends up physically assaulting her, but Urmi decides to fight back.

Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava

The serial showed us the protagonist Jhanvi's struggle to get out of an abusive relationship. Jhanvi's husband rapes her and that scene actually made the audience sit up and have a conversation about marital rape.

Kudos to these soaps for their role in educating the masses on issues that are only discussed in hush-hush tones!