60th Annual Grammy Awards: Complete list of winners

English music industry’s biggest event, the 60th annual Grammy Awards, went down yesterday and the event, as always, was nothing short of spectacular. The artists wore a white rose in support of the Time’s Up initiative – a movement to combat sexual harassment at workplaces. Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars were the big winners.

Jay-Z was leading with eight nominations, followed by Kendrick with six and Bruno with six. The show was hosted by James Corden.

Here’s the complete list of winners announced by the Recording Academy:

Best New artist: Alessia Cara

Best Rap/sung performance: 'Loyalty', Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

Best Rap Album: “DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar

Pop vocal album: '÷,' Ed Sheeran

Traditional pop vocal album: 'Tony Bennett Celebrates 90', various artists

Best pop duo/group performance: 'Feel It Still', Portugal. The Man.

Best Metal Performance: “Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

Best Rock Song: “Run” — Foo Fighters

Best rock album: 'A Deeper Understanding’, The War on Drugs.

Best song: 'HUMBLE.', Kendrick Lamar.

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

Best urban contemporary album: 'Starboy' - The Weeknd.

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino

Best R&B album: '24K Magic', Bruno Mars.

Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

Best R&B song: 'That's What I Like', Bruno Mars.

Best dance/electronic album: '3-D The Catalogue', Kraftwerk

Best jazz vocal album: 'Dreams And Daggers', Cecile McLorin Salvant.

Best jazz instrumental album: 'Rebirth', Billy Childs.

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: 'La La Land'.

Best music video: 'HUMBLE.', Kendrick Lamar.​