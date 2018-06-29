7 celebrity brides and their girl gangs we can't help but drool over

What’s a bride without her girl squad? The moment she makes the happy announcement, this gang of loyalists vow to stick by her side every step until the big day. From helping her out with the trousseau to planning the ultimate bachelorette, managing mood swings, and keeping pins and clips handy to prevent mishaps, they are right there, making sure her big day doesn’t turn into a nightmare.

When a bunch of our female celebrities walked the aisle, their bride tribes ensured they did the same. Scroll through the photo gallery to take a look at these 10 star brides and their girl squads we can’t help but crush on.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha, who got married to superstar AkkineniNagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya, was one of the chirpiest celeb brides we saw in 2017. She tied the knot on October 7, 2017, and her girl squad included her cousins and close friends. Who better than your own besties by your side.

Smriti Khanna ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’ actress Smriti Khanna got married to her beau Gautam Gupta around the end of November 2017. While the couple’s wedding pictures is all over the internet, here’s one from her bachelorette, which was one party worth crashing!

Aashka Goradia

AashkaGoradia, who got married to her boyfriend Brent Goble in December 2017, had a star-studded girl squad, which included Mouni Roy, JuhiParmar, Abigail Pande, and Adaa Khan. If that wasn’t enough, she even had the two little munchkins Bella and Vienna (Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s twin daughters) in her party too.

Surveen Chawla

According to us, the award for the coolest bride squad picture goes to none other than Surveen Chawla and her BFFs. She secretly got married to her long-time beau Akshay Thakker in 2015. The bride in white and her girl-gang in sky-blue gowns, what a cloudy fashion combo.

Divyanka Tripathi

While most bride tribes included only the siblings, cousins, and friends, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ famous TV bahu DivyankaTripathi’s squad was also joined by her aunts. Yes yes, we do know that age is just a number. So cool, right?

Pooja Banerjee

The Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha actress tied the knot on February 28, 2017, with her boyfriend Sandeep Sejwal. Just look at this picture of her with her girl gang – don’t they deserve some 1000 brownie points for those matching outfits?

Ankita Bhargava

While we don’t have a picture of Ankita’s girl gang from her wedding day, here’s one from the bachelorette. Ankita tied the knot with ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ lead Karan Patel and the couple is expecting their first child soon. Well, while girls find their misters, they still need their sisters!