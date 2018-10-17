96 goes the Baahubali, Kabali, Kaala way!

While 96 continues to mint money at the box-office grossing more than 40 cr worldwide after its 2nd weekend, the film is becoming hot on the merchandising front too. Merchandising generally happens regularly in Tamil cinema only for Rajinikanth's films, like the recent Kabali and Kaala. The Baahubali team also made use of merchandising to engage with its target audience more actively.

Now, cute special edition 96 dolls have made their way to the market. They are available online and are seeing heavy public demand. There are two dolls - one each for Trisha (Jaanu) and Vijay Sethupathi (Ram), and they have become quite the rage among the young crowd. These dolls have been customized by the Calicut-based artist Ritwik and his wife Pallavi, and are crafted in wood.

Trisha's signature attire in the film - the classy yellow kurti, is also being sold in leading retail outlets and online stores. Girls and young women are rushing to get their hands on this piece.

Trisha, who is generally quite active on social media, is going the extra mile for 96. She is literally owning the film and is sharing every bit of positive feedback and trade report about the film in her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She has seemingly internalized Jaanu and made the character a part of her daily life now.