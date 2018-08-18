Deepika Padukone out of Forbes’ highest paid actresses list, Scarlett Johansson at number one

Forbes recently released its list of highest paid female actors and the one who has topped the list is not Emma Watson or Angelina Jolie, surprisingly! It’s Hollywood’s Black Widow Scarlett Johansson, who stands as this year’s highest-paid female actor. To add to your surprise, the list has no mention of any Indian celeb, with Deepika Padukone falling off the list too.

Scarlett, who starred in three films between June 2017 and June 2018, made a whopping $40 million (Rs 280 crore), which quadruples her income from 2017. Among the three films she starred in, she played a voice role in Wes Anderson’s Isle Of Dogs and the R-rated comedy Rough Night besides Avengers: Infinity war, of course.

Angelina Jolie, who received a bulky paycheck for Maleficent 2, took the second spot with earnings of $28 million. Jennifer Aniston, with $19.5 million, was ranked as the third. Aniston was followed by Reese Witherspoon ($16 million), Mila Kunis ($16 million), Julia Roberts ( $13 million), Cate Blanchett ($12.5 million), Melissa McCarthy ($12 million) and Gal Gadot ($10 million).

What’s worth noting is that besides Deepika falling off the list, Priyanka Chopra, who was one of the highest paid actors in 2017, didn’t find a place in this list too.