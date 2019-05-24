A day late, Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi for his historic win in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Abhishek Singh May 24 2019, 10.06 pm May 24 2019, 10.06 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted history on Thursday after the poll results announced the Bhartiya Janta Party as the winner of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. With BJP winning 351 seats out of the 542 seats in the Lok Sabha election, it made sure that Narendra Modi is all set to come in the office for the second successive term. People from round the world started congratulating Modi for this unbelievable feat and one of them was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

While other B-town celebs congratulated and wished Modi for his historic win, Shah Rukh Khan took his sweet time and on Friday he congratulated the PM for his win. SRK stated that we as proud Indians have chosen an establishment with great clarity with whom all our hopes and dreams have been tied to be fulfilled.

We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled.The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner.Big congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and its leaders. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 24, 2019

Unlike other actors in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has maintained his distance from politics. While the other actors of Bollywood had taken time out from their busy schedules and met PM Narendra Modi in the famous selfie of the year 2019, Shah Rukh has been busy with his work and missing from these pictures.

Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 23, 2019

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, other biggie who congratulated Modi for his big win on Thursday was Salman Khan. The Bharat star took to Twitter and congratulated the PM and said that he along with other people of the country stand by him for making a stronger India.

On the work front post Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t officially announced any project of his in coming days. His last release Zero, tanked at the box office was directed by Anand L Rai and also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead.