A kabaddi drama for Sasikumar and Suseenthiran on cards!

Suseenthiran is definitely one of the busiest directors in K-Town. After wrapping up work on his quirky entertainer Genius and the romantic comedy Angelina, he is currently working on the final stages of the shoot for his football-based drama Champion.

With Champion nearing end of production, Suseenthiran now has already finalized his next project, which will star popular actor Sasikumar. Touted to be a sports drama based on women’s kabaddi, the film will revolve around the lives of seven girls who make it big in the field. The director is currently auditioning the girls who will mostly be newcomers. Shoot for the film, will go on floors by the end of October. However, Suseenthiran has been clear in one of his recent interactions that his next film would be different from Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu, his directorial debut which was based on the same sport.

This will be the first time Sasikumar and Suseenthiran will be teaming up for a project, even though discussions have been on for a long time. The actor is currently busy with the shoot for his portions in Dhanush – Gautham Menon’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta and the dubbing process for the Naadodigal sequel.