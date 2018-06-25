A look at the actors from the Indian web series scene, slowly making it BIG

So India is finally catching up with the global fever. Web series are new in, and the Indian striplings seem to relish them. In a world where we are as much netizens as citizens, there couldn't be a better headspring of entertainment, food for thought and global perspective. Gone are those days when budding talents would grind their feet off, hoping to make a name in the only famous showbiz business; movies. Plenty of actors are making notable stints with web series. Check out!

#Sumeet Vyas

We still remember this guy as Mikesh Chaudhary, the long-distance boyfriend from Permanent Roommates; and there was no way he would not be retained for the show's second season! Sumeet Vyas is slowly developing a strong foothold in the film industry as well. And why not? His performance in Ribbon opposite Kalki Koechlin was widely appreciated, and he made it pretty big in Veere Di Wedding as well!

#Suhail Nayyar

An FTII alumnus, Suhail received his big break in Phantom Film's Udta Punjab. However, he was already a familiar name amongst youngsters, thanks to his popular web series Life Sahi Hai. The series was aired in 2016 and returned in 2018 again. Meanwhile, the good-looking lad awaits the release of his forthcoming film Hotel Mumbai, an American-Australian thriller film by Anthony Maras.

#Angira Dhar

Since the release of Love Per Square Feet, Angira has been receiving all the love she deserves. But how many of you remember seeing in her Cadbury ad? YRF's Bang Baaja Baaraat gave a true bang to her career. Not many would know that Angira was associated to TV production before she switched to acting. From behind the camera to facing one with sass, the journey has been commendable. What say?

#Naveen Kasturia

If you're a TFV Pitchers fan, there's no way you don't know this man. Naveen Kasturia brought life to Naveen Bansal, the guy who really really wants to lead a project but his boss ain't letting him. Performance and the script are two reasons why that show worked out so well!

#Amol Parashar

'Log Notice Toh Karenge'...Amar Parashar smirked in his deodorant ad. We DID notice him in TVF's Tripling. Amol aka Chitvan turned DJ and Mada Faka was made. Heard it yet? We really want to see this guy doing some good films.