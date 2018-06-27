A match made in heaven! When South actresses found love outside the entertainment arena

Marriage is a big hullabaloo across the whole of India, Southern facet not being an exception. We all assume that an actress would like to tie the knot with someone from the fraternity. But this may as well not hold true for many. While many actress got hitched to film stars or people related to the glamorous industry, there are few south divas who found love outside industry.

Here’s taking a look at them.

Shriya Saran

Shriya who has been successfully been juggling between South and Bollywood films recently married her long time Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in Mumbai. The two kept their marriage a low-key affair with only close friends and family members as a part of the celebration.

Priyamani

Priyamani has worked in a number of South Indian films dabbling in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. She also had a popular dance number in SRK-starrer Chennai Expresses. She tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mustafa Raj in Bengaluru. The marriage was a low-key affair as they tied the knot at the registrar office.

Asin

The actress who has acted in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bollywood movies tied knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. The two were introduced to each other byAsin’s good friend and co-star Akshay Kumar. They dated for four years before getting married in 2016. The couple had a Hindu and Christian ceremony which was attended by their close ones.

Paoli Dam

The Bengali Hottie who has set the screens on fire in both Bollywood and Southern industry, broke many hearts with her marriage to her longtime boyfriend Arjun Deb. The two met through common friends at a film party.

Rambha

The actress who made her mark in Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood movies in the 1990’s tied the knot with a Canadian businessman Indran Pathmanathan in 2010. The couple has two daughters.

Madhavi

Yesteryear actress Madhavi, who has acted in almost 300 films in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. She still remembered for her Telugu film Mathru Devo Bhava. In1986, Madhavi married NRI Ralph Sharma, who is half-Indian and half-German. Ralph Sharma is a pharmaceutical businessman and the couple currently lives in New Jersey. They have three daughters.

Aparna

Actress Aparna shot to fame with her debut film Sundarakanda, in which Venkatesh and Meena played the lead roles. The actress married an NRI businessman Srikanth in 2002. She,along with her family currently lives in the USA and is blessed with a baby boy.

Laya

Laya shot to fame with her debut film Swayamvaram in 1999. She later got married to an NRI doctor Dr. Sri Ganesh Gorty in 2006 and shifted to California. The couple has been blessed with a daughter and a son.

Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine shot to fame in Telugu industry with the dubbed version of the movie RUN. The actress has worked in several films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Meera married Anil John Titus, a Dubai based Malayali Techie in 2014.

Reema Sen

Reema, a popular name in South and Bollywood movies, married her longtime boyfriend Shiv Karan Singh, a restaurateur, in March 2012. The couple dated for some time but kept it alow-key affair as both the families had different backgrounds. The couple is blessed with a baby boy.

Truly, a match made in heaven, linked from the South.