A quick look at Ricky Martin and other same sex celebrity parents we just love!

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are on cloud nine! Say hi to Lucía Martin-Yosef, who has lightened up her parents' world ever since she arrived, on 31st December. Nobody really knew they were expecting a child and it indeed came across as a pleasant surprise to the singer's fans. "It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us," he wrote on Instagram. Ricky and Jwan are already raising twin sons Valentino and Matteo Mortin. Lucia is a beautiful addition to the family!

Sounds beautiful, right! They aren't the only ones though. While it is yet to become a trend in India, down West, a number of celebrities are into same-sex relationships and are acting as hands-on parents as well. Such examples not only fill our hearts with joy but also strengthen the possibility of a more equal future. Here are some of our favourite same-sex celebrity parents!

Cynthia Nixon

Sex In The City fame Cynthia Nixon began dating Christine Marinoni in 2004. This was after her 15-year-old relationship with Danny Mozes came to an end. In 2012, Nixon and Marionni tied the knot. Nixon has two children with Mozes while she and Marnioni together have a son named Max. Believe us when we tell you that they make for a super happy family together!

Elton John

"It's unimaginable how the children have changed my life. Years ago I couldn't imagine becoming a dad, but the kids have changed me so much as a person and for the better," English singer-composer Elton John once said in an earlier interview. Now 71, Elton was a latecomer into the fathers' league but has no regrets. He and husband David Furnish are parents to eight-year-old Zachary and six-year-old Elijah.

Neil Patrick Haris

The How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Haris will have quite a 'how I met your father' story to tell his kids when they grow up! Neil and partner David Burtka are growing two wonderful 6-year-old twins Harper and Gideon. We hear they also have a secret magic room in their house wherein they try all kind of odd magic tricks!

Perez Hilton

Perez Hilton is not just a celebrity columnist but is a hands-on father to three children ( Mario, Mia Alma, and Mayte Amor). But unlike others, he is yet to find his man. Did we tell you he DISLIKES dating apps, by the way?