Aadhi’s shocking revelation about being offered bribes for villain roles!

Things are going great for Aadhi in the southern industry. At the start of the year, the actor received a generous amount of acclaim for his role in Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam. And now, the success of U Turn across both the Tamil and the Telugu industry has put him on cloud nine, as he is days away from starting the shoot for the Tamil remake of the recent blockbuster RX100.

However, one of the most intriguing roles that Aadhi has picked over the years is definitely his villainous act in Sarrainodu, where he locked horns with Allu Arjun. The Telugu audience found a liking for this role, which he had performed with a lot of style. In a recent interview to a daily, the actor has revealed that he was even offered bribes from the Tamil and the Telugu industries for playing the role of a baddie in a few films. However, he declined the offers and has just been going with the flow.

Initially, the makers of the RX100 remake were in talks with Tapsee Pannu to play the female lead. But now, it looks like the Manmarziyaan actress is no more interested to be a part of the project, leaving the search squad back at square one. An official announcement is expected soon.