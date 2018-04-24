Aamir Khan all set to enter regional films. Here's why the game is right up his alley

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is celebrated as one of the multi-talented stars in the industry. His acting skills precedes his other talents but his one celebrated skill is his sharp business sense. The actor introduced the industry to the 300 crore club with the likes of Salman khan following him. Now it is being churned by rumour mills that the actor may has vested interest in regional films.

A source told in.com that the star is currently looking forward to creating regional films. Being the Mr. Perfectionist that he is, he is getting down to business straight away and is currently looking for new office space to expand his home production, Aamir Khan Productions and is said to begin operations soon. Aamir Khan will be one of the first Khans to enter the regional cinema game. Up until now, none of the big Bollywood names have exploited the scope but Aamir is known to open up markets just like he did with the Chinese box office.

Aamir Khan stirred national interest with his hit show Satyamev Jayadev which highlighted issues in rural India and the pioneers who are tackling it. Aamir instantly touched hearts with his stories and made an immediate connect with the population.

During his birthday celebrations, the actor had said that he wants to get into regional films but language had become a barrier for him. While it is certain that he has not overcome it in a month, the dedicated actor sure seems to have found a way around it. His fans will now have to wait for the marvel he makes out of it.