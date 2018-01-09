Aamir Khan does the mahurat clap for Ajay Devgns Total Dhamaal

The year 2017 saw comedy grossing at the box office with films like Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again. In 2018 too, it seems like Bollywood will continue its streak. After delivering laughter riots like Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal, the team is back with the third installment called Total Dhamaal. The movie kicked off its first day of shoot with Aamir Khan present to give the mahurat clap.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the shooting of Total Dhamaal commenced today, 9th January in Mumbai and Aamir graced the shoot with his presence for the very first day along with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Kapoor and Dixit has become the newest faces to feature in the successful franchise.

Aamir’s presence on the first day brought back nostalgic moments with Madhuri, Anil and Ajay as the actor has worked with the trio back in films like Dil, Mann and Ishq. Dixit took the nostalgia further by posting on Twitter.

Worked with each one of them individually and now we all come together for #totaldhamaal...look forward to the fun times pic.twitter.com/dbR9RLBcJU — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 9, 2018

On the first day, Anil Kapoor directed the shot and director Indra Kumar assisted him, Madhuri Dixit switched on the camera and the mahurat shot took place in the presence of everyone including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Javed Jaffery and Sanjay Mishra.

PRESENTING…more laughter & more madness...💥#TotalDhamaal is our latest collaboration with Ajay Devgn FFilms to give you your next dose of rib-tickling comedy. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9 this laugh riot is set to release on December 7! @ajaydevgn @AbTotalDhamaal @adf_productions — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) January 8, 2018

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Total Dhamaal is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios. This year, Fox Studios will also produce Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 that is scheduled to come out on March 30, while the Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor will release on June 9.