Aamir Khan is a piping hot Thug, for real

Aamir Khan is the hit machine of Bollywood as his last few releases at the box office broke many records. His films, Secret Superstar and Dangal, not only ruled the Indian box office but also created many records globally. If we are talk about his contemporaries, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, we cannot say the same as they have been part of few duds off late. Looks like Katrina Kaif, too, feels that Aamir Khan has a thug life and we guess that’s she feels about Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood.

Recently, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a picture of her Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan. In the picture, Aamir is posing with a pipe in his mouth and the caption reads #thuglife.

Aamir Khan knows that swagger can clearly be seen.

View this post on Instagram Thugs🌟✨🦄my dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh 💝 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:56pm PST

Talking about Katrina, after the record breaking success of Tiger Zinda Hai, she will be seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, whereas, in Thugs of Hindostan she teams up with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Katrina recently returned to the country after wrapping the shooting of Bharat in Malta which stars Salman Khan in the lead.