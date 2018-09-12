image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Aamir Khan is a piping hot Thug, for real

Entertainment

Aamir Khan is a piping hot Thug, for real

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 12 2018, 7.37 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh Bachchananushka sharmabharatBollywoodDangalEntertainmentFatima Sana ShaikhInstagramkatrina kaifSalman Khansecret superstarShah Rukh KhanThugs of Hindostantiger zinda haiZero
nextThala Ajith to get his favorite composer for his next?
ALSO READ

Rani Mukerji's fan moment with Aamir Khan: An unexpected Hichki

Dangal Sound Designer sounds off reports of Aamir Khan’s timely aid to save his life

Aamir Khan turns maseeha for Dangal technician