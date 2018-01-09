Aamir Khan sets celeb parenting goal, allows Azad Khan a free run in Bandra park

For celebrity kids, life is playing a peek-a-boo with the paparazzi but Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son seems to have a different tale here.

The 6-year-old was seen enjoying the sea breeze in a Bandra park.

Huddled with friends, he frolicked around.

Dressed in green pants, the celeb kid seems to have low-down life unlike his counterparts.

For our celebrities, shielding their children from shutterbugs is a task that comes with parenthood, but Aamir and Kiran seems to let go of their fears.

For Azad's sake, he hope he gets to have more carefree evenings in park.