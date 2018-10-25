Aamir Khan to sit in co-thug Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati hot seat

B-Town megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are all set to share the screen for the first time in the much-anticipated Thugs Of Hindostan. The songs and the trailer of the film have created an immense amount of noise already and the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Just ahead of its release, Aamir and Big B reunited on the latter’s reality TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and looks like the two had a gala time.

What an exciting day I have had! Just finished shooting for KBC with Mr.Bachchan. Had so much fun. Sir, sorry for all my requests! Couldnt control myself!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/6r3ebz3S9F — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 25, 2018

Aamir, on Thursday, took to Twitter to share a selfie from the sets of the popular quiz show with the host and his co-star Big B, in which the two are all smiles as they pose for the camera. While the Dangal star looks killer in his red chequered coat and a pair of glasses in the picture, Big B can be seen in his suited best looking dapper! “What an exciting day I have had! Just finished shooting for KBC with Mr.Bachchan,” wrote Aamir along with his post which makes it evident that we can expect a fun-filled KBC episode coming up! Excited much?

Coming to TOH, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is slated for a November 8 release.