image
Monday, September 10th 2018
English
Aamir Khan turns maseeha for Dangal technician

Entertainment

Aamir Khan turns maseeha for Dangal technician

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   September 10 2018, 11.12 am
back
Aamir KhanBollywoodDangalEntertainmentShajith Koyeri
nextExclusive: Nayanthara extends her box-office stronghold with Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolamaavu Kokila
ALSO READ

WHAT! Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns down a Hollywood film opposite Chris Hemsworth

Happy Teachers' Day! These Bollywood teachers should just get real

Pawan Kalyan draws inspiration from Aamir’s Satyameva Jayate