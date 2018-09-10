Aamir Khan turns maseeha for Dangal technician

Once again Aamir Khan has pulled off a heroic stunt. Not in his film though but rather for real. If reports are to be believed, Mr Perfectionist came to the rescue of a sound engineer named Shajith Koyeri who he worked with in Dangal. With one phone call, Aamir not just helped him but saved Shajith's life after he suffered a stroke.

Reports state that Shajith's family rushed him to Lilavati hospital as soon as he fell ill. But much to their dismay, he lay on the hospital bed for hours without any medical attention. It was then that his family contacted Aamir for help. Reports suggest that Aamir rushed to the hospital at midnight and made arrangements to shift Shajith from Lilavati Hospital to Kokilaben Hospital ensuring that he received immediate treatment.

His noble act has given fans another reason to boast about him.

I am proud to be your fan, you're everything I love you so very much ♥️♥️ @aamir_khan #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/Ts2WnV1RvY — Kezban (AamirKhan) (@KezbanLagac) September 9, 2018

This is why @aamir_khan is a real life hero.https://t.co/k5fKf49AkS — Abhishek Simlot (@abhishek_simlot) September 9, 2018

This is not the first time though that a big star like him has come out in support of crew members. A few years back, an animator in Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One met with an accident and suffered severe injuries. It was then that SRK and his company Red Chillies came to her aid. However, Charu, who was left paralysed after the major accident, passed away a few years later.

While it's unfortunate that stars need to intervene to initiate medical help, kudos to them for stepping up and stepping in.