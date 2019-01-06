image
Sunday, January 6th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti song, Khalbali, proves birthday boy A.R. Rahman’s a genius

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti song, Khalbali, proves birthday boy A.R. Rahman’s a genius

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 06 2019, 11.57 am
back
AR RahmanBollywoodbombayDelhi 6Dil SeEntertainmentGentlemanhighwayIruvarKadhalanKhalbaliLagaanRaanjhanaaRang De BasantiRangeelaregionalrockstarRojaSwadesTaalThe Mozart of MadrasYuva
nextThalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: AR Rahman set up studio in hotel room

Ye Haseen Wadiyan: Roja

Bharat Hum Ko Jaan Se: Roja