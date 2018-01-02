Aanand L Rai on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero: There is a beauty in incompleteness

Aanand L Rai’s teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero got our eyeballs on the New Year’s day as it managed to tantalize us about the star’s next project. Khan dancing to former Bollywood hits as a dwarf is not enough to satiate us which is why its director shared a few insights starting at what makes Khan’s reduced height a complete Bollywood story with a leading tabloid.

"I grew up in a simple, middle-class family without a car, air conditioner or five-star dinners, yet I was perfectly happy because happiness, as I’ve come to realise, is a state of mind. You can touch infinity even when you are zero, like Khan saab’s (Shah Rukh Khan) character,” Rai told PTI.

When asked about shortlisting December as the month for the release of the film, Rai said, “December is a month when we celebrate life and what better time for a boy who celebrates that he is physically incomplete and in his incompleteness completes others as he travels from Meerut to New York. There is a beauty in incompleteness we are celebrating."

There exists no director who does not fall for Khan’s charm and this rom-com pro director is nothing different, "I needed a big star and even if you cut two feet away from Khan saab, he’d still stand tall. Also, this story has a wide reach and he will take it to the world."

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in critical roles but Rai justifies as their selection not to be fueled by star power but sheer casting need, "I took Katrina and Anushka not because they are big names but because they fit the characters. I know people think I want to get into a different league but when they see the film they will realise it’s still about casting and not set-up. I may be on a new pitch, playing new shots, but I’m still true to my roots and original in my storytelling."

Rai’s storytelling will hit screens on Dec 21.