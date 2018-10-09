image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Abhijit Bhattacharya accused of sexual harassment by former airline staffer; singer denies claim

Entertainment

Abhijit Bhattacharya accused of sexual harassment by former airline staffer; singer denies claim

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 09 2018, 9.15 pm
back
Abhijeet BhattacharyaAlok NathChetan BhagatKailash KherMeTooVikas Bahl
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Minister of State, MJ Akbar accused of sexual misconduct, Sushma Swaraj dodges the question

Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Had sued him for Rs 1 crore for calling 'drug user'

Tara producer Vinta Nanda calls Alok Nath disempowered