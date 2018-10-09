Abhijit Bhattacharya accused of sexual harassment by former airline staffer; singer denies claim

Abhijeet Bhattacharya seems to be the latest among scores of several Bollywood stars accused of sexually harassing women. A former airline attendant by the name of Bodhisattva YaMyoho has taken to Facebook to narrate stories of harassment that she has faced at the hands of Abhijeet Bhattacharya in 1998 at a hotel in Kolkata. But her post goes on to elaborate instances of sexual advances from Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga and the brother of former Miss India Rochelle Rao, David Fritz Rao.

We reached out to the singer and in a text message, he said, "I was not born :). and I never go to pubs, never go to parties, award nites or filmi parties."

The famous Bollywood singer joins celebrities such as Alok Nath, director and producer Vikas Bhal, filmmaker and actor Rajat Kapoor, singer Kailash Kher and author Chetan Bhagat. These and many others are being publically shamed for sexually harassing women after the wake of the #MeToo movement in India. It began after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss.