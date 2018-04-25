Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu will make you gush at their new look from Manmarziyaan

Team Manmarziyaan recently wrapped shoot in the picturesque Kashmir Valley. The location of the final schedule of the film seems to have had a refreshing effect on its actors Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. But their shoot in Punjab was equally fun, the leads had shared fun pictures from the set keeping fans updated on the progress of the film. The latest to surface from the set is of the duo decked in bridal attire looking every bit a traditional Punjabi couple.

Bachchan and Pannu are seen in the picture with their onscreen parents. Taapsee looks the part of a traditional bride with her long gold churrahs and bright bangles. Her pastel pink salwar suit is heavy on embroidery with gold jewelry covering her forehead. The enigmatic smile as a bride pulls her entire look together. Abhishek too has a drool worthy look in his wedding attire. He sports a matching pink turban and shawl with pearls over his sherwani. The picture can easily be mistaken to have been taken from a television set.

Earlier when Abhishek’s look from the film was revealed, fans gushed at his absolute Punjabi look completed with a turban. Taapsee too looks every bit her element in the pictures shared on her profile. The kada remains strong in all her pictures from the film.

Manmarziyaan also stars Vicky Kaushal and is being directed by Anurag KAshyap. The movie is based on a Punjabi romantic story. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.