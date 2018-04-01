home/ entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Munda Punjabi' mode for Manmarziyaan

First published: March 29, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Updated: March 29, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

When stars embrace a role, they make it their skin. Abhishek Bachchan is no stranger to the rule. A new look from the sets of his ongoing film Manmarziyaan shows the actor looking like a Sikh boy with his taunt turban. The image shared by the distributing partner of the film has already got his fans swooning over him.

Abhishek Bachchan spotted while shooting our upcoming release Manmarziyaan! 😊 . #erosnow #abhishekbachchan #whatalook #manmarziyaan #bollywood #igers #behindthescenes #releasingsoon #firstlook #indiancinema #bollywoodupdates

Abhishek seems to have gone in full ‘munda Punjabi’ mode during the shoot as is suggested by his social media posts. He is doing it all for his Sikh character, be it visiting the Golden Temple or feasting at a dhaba with the crew or soaking in fan love from Punjab.

Wahe Guru. #blessings #goldentemple

When your Director suggests "let's have a quiet meal at a dhaba". #WellThatWasntGoingToHappen #Manmarziyaan @anuragkashyap10

Was so touched by @simranfineartist and @picasso_singh they came all the way from Patiala to present me with these two beautiful sketches that they made themselves. Thank you very much guys. Keep up the great work and shine on! #coolestcrew #onset #Manmarziyaan #TakeTwo #fanart

Manmarziyaan marks the actor’s comeback after a two year break. He was last seen in Housefull 3. In Manmarziyaan he will get back to playing a lover in the romantic drama. He will be featured opposite Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The movie being directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by Aanand L Rai, is set to hit the screens on September 7.

tags: #Abhishek Bachchan #Amitabh Bachchan #Anurag Kashyap #Bollywood #Entertainment #eros #manmarziyaan #Punjab #Taapsee Pannu #Vicky Kaushal

