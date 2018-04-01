Abhishek Bachchan's 'Munda Punjabi' mode for Manmarziyaan

When stars embrace a role, they make it their skin. Abhishek Bachchan is no stranger to the rule. A new look from the sets of his ongoing film Manmarziyaan shows the actor looking like a Sikh boy with his taunt turban. The image shared by the distributing partner of the film has already got his fans swooning over him.

T 2750 - #Manmarziyaan .. #AbhishekBachchan .. your Daadi, Teji Kaur Suri pre marriage .. your par Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. your par Naani Amar Kaur Sodhi .. & all related must feel great pride and love for you .. as do I .. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6IAoOMNkaY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2018

Abhishek seems to have gone in full ‘munda Punjabi’ mode during the shoot as is suggested by his social media posts. He is doing it all for his Sikh character, be it visiting the Golden Temple or feasting at a dhaba with the crew or soaking in fan love from Punjab.

Wahe Guru. #blessings #goldentemple A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Mar 16, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

Manmarziyaan marks the actor’s comeback after a two year break. He was last seen in Housefull 3. In Manmarziyaan he will get back to playing a lover in the romantic drama. He will be featured opposite Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The movie being directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by Aanand L Rai, is set to hit the screens on September 7.