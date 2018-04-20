Actor Ali Zafar accused of sexual assault by Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi

Allegations of sexual assault and harassment are rising across the entertainment industry. Hollywood saw its storm of Me Too and Time’s Up campaigns with celebrities making a show of it on the red carpet of award shows this year but that has not been the end of the movements. The latest to face it is Pakistani actor Ali Zafar. He has been accused of sexual harassment by singer Meesha Shafi.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

The famed singer took to Twitter to pen her thoughts. She called the event rather unfortunate but mentioned that she has been suffering from assault by the singer on several counts. “I have been subjected to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young or just entering the industry. This happened to be despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children,” she wrote.

The singer of Aya Lariye fame attributed her strength to speak out about the harassment. While she did not specify when or how did it occur, her resolution to stand by her accusation remains strong. Zafar has often been seen in Bollywood films like London Paris New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Dear Zindagi. He is also a celebrated singer-writer.