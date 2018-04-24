Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to six months in jail in cheque bounce case, granted bail

Whenever Bollywood celebrities are sentenced to jail time, it makes for disheartening times for fans. When Salman Khan headed for a 48 hour jail time in Jodhpur in the blackbuck poaching case, his fans grieved. Now it has been reported that actor Rajpal Yadav was granted bail on Monday after being convicted in a cheque bounce case by New Delhi's Karkardooma Court.

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Delhi's Karkardooma Court sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to 6 months in prison, later granted bail. There were 7 cases against the actor & has to pay Rs 1.60 cr fine per case. pic.twitter.com/vaWY6m2msy — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2018

News agency ANI reported that the actor was sentenced to six months in jail on Monday but was later granted bail. He was convicted along with his wife and a company for failure to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor had taken in 2010.

The loan was used by the actor for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The movie however flopped at the box office after its release in 2012, mounting losses for the actor. The loan was taken by the actor from a Delhi based businessman named MG Agarwal.

Since then, Yadav has been summoned to court on several counts and had even spent 10 days in jail in one episode. Zoom TV reported that the actor has six pending cases against him and that he is liable to pay Rs 1.60 crore as fine for each case.

Yadav rose to fame with his comedy roles in Hungama, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Garam Masala, Dhol, Chup Chup Ke, Phir Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Main Tera Hero. He was even critically appreciated in Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh. He was last seen in Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan.