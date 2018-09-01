Actor Vanessa Marquez shot dead after she points fake gun at police

Here's the deal. If you have a toy gun, use it as a toy gun and do not pretend as if that object in your hand is real. It can lead to tragedy. Actor Vanessa Marquez was shot dead by the South Pasadena police in California at her residence on Tuesday after she pointed a toy gun at them.

The actor was suffering from mental health issues for a while and had made an emergency call. The police officers reached her house to perform a wellness check, soon after attending the call. A clinician from Los Angeles County also reached there and had a conversation with her, which reportedly lasted for an hour and a half. It was then that she picked up her gun and pointed it at the police.

"She then armed herself with a handgun and pointed it at the officers, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred," said Sergeant Joe Mendoza, of the LA Sheriff's Department. The actor was immediately shot.

"Officers checked the weapon and they discovered it was a BB-type gun that resembled a semi-automatic handgun," Mendoza added.

Vanessa was primarily known for her role as nurse Wendy Goldman in the first three seasons of American TV series ER.