image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Aditi Mittal accused of Sexual Harassment by fellow comic Kaneez Surka

Entertainment

Aditi Mittal accused of Sexual Harassment by fellow comic Kaneez Surka

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 10 2018, 6.41 pm
back
Aditi MittalControversiesEntertainmentKaneez SurkhaMeToo
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Journalist Suparna Sharma recalls being sexually harassed by politician MJ Akbar

Alok Nath accusations rise as Sandhya Mridul too shares devastating experience

Sona Mohapatra too accuses Kailash Kher of sexual advances