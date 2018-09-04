Aditya Pancholi gets acquitted in the 2015 assault case

Actor Aditya Pancholi heaved a sigh of relief after the Bandra Metropolitan court acquitted him in the 2015 assault case he was facing. The 53-year old actor was facing trial after he was charged for assaulting a bouncer outside a night club in March 2015. The actor had immediately got bail after paying bail amount of Rs 50,000.

Reportedly, Aditya Pancholi was charged under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and section 504 (intentional insult), which were dropped by the court. The Bandra Court has now observed that the evidences provided against Pancholi were not enough to prove him guilty.

In an exclusive to In.Com, Aditya Pancholi said he is happy that the case has finally come to an end. “I am more than happy that the verdict has finally come out. It is the false allegations which people put and being a celebrity, I have to pay the price for things I haven’t done.”

“I am happy for the speedy trials and the judgement which has come which was passed by the court. Whenever I had to travel, I had to take permission but all that is out of scene now. The charges were not so serious and hence I was not tensed but still you know I had to visit court, take out time and plan your schedule accordingly, so all that is over” he added.

Talking about the incident, it all happened when Aditya had visited a night club with his friend and was accused of assaulting a bouncer with his cell phone which led to a case against him. Reportedly, Pancholi was drunk at that point of the time and the fight happened over the music played by the DJ.

Aditya also spoke about his son Sooraj’s new project and the ongoing Jiah Khan case. “I am very happy for him because he waited a lot because of his case. We are looking at a closure towards the case as it’s been so many years and it has just went on and on. We can’t blame anyone as the court is burdened with so many cases. But I am just hoping that we get a closure in the case. If he is guilty, he should be punished and if he is not he should be acquitted. The problem here is that once the person is charged with a case, people think of that person as a criminal which is wrong. I feel unless proven guilty, he is innocent” he added.