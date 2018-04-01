After DEA agent and Kingsman roles, Pedro Pascal to star in Wonder Woman next

Hollywood fame spreads like fire. For an actor who attains fame, he never really knows where his next role is going to come from. The latest to feel this is Narcos actor Pedro Pascal. He may have had his share of glamorous roles so far but he is now set to be cast in an immortal role in Wonder Woman. The actor has reportedly been roped in for a mysterious role in the superhero flick.

While little has so far been shared about the film and Pascal’s role, it sure is going to be fascinating to see what variety of role he is going to take up after playing a drug ring bursting DEA agent in Narcos, Prince Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and secret agent Whiskey in Kingsman 2.

The actor won hearts with his Agent Pena act in Narcos and now will be seen with Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 2. Little has been enlightened about the casting of the movie apart from the fact that Wonder Woman’s villain this time will be Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig. The sequel will be directed by the movie’s original director Patty Jenkins and will hit theaters on November 1, 2019.

After being cast in epic productions like Game of Thrones, Narcos and Kingsman, Pedro is sure lapping up his Hollywood fame right.