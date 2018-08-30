After four films with Ajith, Siva might work with this Tollywood star!

After making his debut with Siruthai which starred Karthi in the lead role, director Siva went on to do four films with Thala Ajith. The most recent one of them all is Viswasam, the upcoming action entertainer which is currently being shot.

Even before Siva wraps up Viswasam, talks about his next have already surfaced. For a long time, the director was supposed to do a film for the production house Studio Green, but could not accommodate time due to his commitments with Ajith. Now, it looks it is finally the right time for the project to take place. If everything goes on well, Siva will be directing Allu Arjun in Studio Green’s Tollywood debut project which could go on floors in the first quarter of 2019.

Allu Arjun is currently in talks with producer Dil Raju for his next project titled Sabhaku Namaskaram. While the name of the director is yet to be revealed, it looks like this will be his next outing in Tollywood. The actor was supposed to do Manam and 24 director Vikram Kumar’s next, but has chosen to go Dil Raju’s way as he has really liked the storyline.