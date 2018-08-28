After Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani clears the air on their link-up rumours

Bollywood celebs and controversies go hand in hand and it’s no different for Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani. The Super 30 star has been part of controversies earlier as well. We cannot ever forget the very public exchange between him and Kangana Ranaut. That one is still considered as the mother of all controversies in Bollywood. But newbie Disha is new to this and looks like the actress doesn’t want to give air to the rumors that are doing the rounds and hence she has decided to quash them.

There were quite a few reports that stated that Disha walked out of a film that she was supposed to do with Hrithik because the actor allegedly flirted with her. The actress has termed this news as childish and irresponsible gossip. The Baaghi 2 actress took to Twitter and issued a statement and decided to end the gossip.

Earlier in the day, Hrithik too took a dig at the reports in a filmy manner. He called out two news reports, one of which stated that Hrithik asked Disha out on a date over text. While the other talked about Disha walking out of the earlier mentioned film with Hrithik.

मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :) pic.twitter.com/ikuNWmie21 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

‘भास्कर bhaisaab? कहाँ हो? हाल चाल सब? सब ठीक? देखिए, आपकी दुकान ki प्रगति के लिए मेरी तरफ़ से यह ट्वीट. Next time सीधे बोल देना की help चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/f92izpXh1v — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

Well looks like the actors now prefer to put an end to all the speculations around them and they clarify it before it becomes big and does damage to their reputation. Better safe than sorry is the good way to go Hrithik and Disha.