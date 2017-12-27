After Japan, Baahubali 2 to release in Russia!

The mega-blockbuster Baahubali 2 has been spreading its influence across the globe. After the makers confirmed the magnum opus will hit the Japanese movie theaters on December 29, producer Shobu Yarlagadda tweeted that the Russian version of Baahubali 2 will release in January 2018. Shobu also shared the teaser of the Russian-dubbed version of the film.

The Russian version of the Prabhas-starrer will be released on Jan 11, 2018. Following its overwhelming success in China, the makers had released a Japanese version and now, a Russian version as well. The movie has already collected around Rs 1800 crore, making it the second-highest grossing India movie of all time. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is the highest grossing movie of all time.

.@Baahubalimovie 2 Japanese special screening where you can scream!! Releasing in Japan on29th Dec! pic.twitter.com/xrzSAMHOxo — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 25, 2017

The movie was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles. It features elaborate fight sequences and special effects. The massive scale at which the film was made had left critics and audiences impressed. Baahubali was shot in Telugu and Tamil and later, the film was dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam.

The first part Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015 and the sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion was released in India earlier this year. Both the movies were box-office super hits. The film is expected to perform well in Japan and Russia as well.