After Kavi Kumar Azad's demise, Dr Haathi to be replaced on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kavi Kumar Azad, who played Dr Hansraj Hathi on the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away on July 9, 2018. His sudden demise shocked the television and film fraternity. Not only his co-stars, even his fans were left teary-eyed after learning about his death. After his untimely demise, the makers are now in a fix with regards to the character on the show. However, we learn the character of Dr Haathi will continue on the show. Asit Kumarr, one of the producers of TMKOC revealed that there will be a new Dr Haathi on the show. “We will have to replace Dr Hathi if you want to know. It’s the actor who has passed away, not the character,” Kumarr told SpotboyE. Search for the actor is on as the makers have not yet finalised on a replacement for the late actor.

Kavi was unwell for a few days and was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road, Mumbai where he breathed his last. Several television and film actors mourned his death. Mun Mun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah even shared a glimpse of the last shot of Kavi Kumar Azad from the show on her Instagram story.

His last rites were performed at Mira Road in Mumbai. He was 46. Apart from TMKOC, he also did a few cameos in movies as well. He was a part of Aamir Khan's Mela and Funtoosh.