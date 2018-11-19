After Koffee with Karan is it coffee with Aaryan for Sara Ali Khan?

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is making loads of buzz on social media. The young babe, whose first film Kedarnath is soon to hit the theatres, graced the gossipy couch on Koffee With Karan 6 along with daddy Saif. We must say that the episode was quite an entertaining one. Right from sharing what kind of equation she shares with Kareena and Taimur to spilling beans on who she adores from the industry, Sara was on a revelation roll.

While during the rapid-fire round Sara was quizzed by Karan on whom she would like to date from Bollywood? Sara was quick enough to take Kartik Aaryan’s name. Well, that’s not it. Karan even asked Sara if she likes Kartik’s big hairdo, to which she replied with a YES.

Recently, at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018, Kartik was asked to comment on Sara’s desire to date him and the lad seemed quite taken back. As seen in the viral video, we see Kartik blushing and saying to the media that Sara is pretty and he liked her film, Kedarnath's trailer too. Further, when the media grilled the star about the date, he replied that they might go on a coffee-date!

Woah, we hope that the paparazzi are listening to this, as the two stars might make the hypothetical date a reality!