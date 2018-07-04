After Nidhhi Agerwal, KL Rahul's dating stories with Sonam Bajwa are ruling the internet!

Cricketer KL Rahul is on a roll. Post sending fans into a frenzy with the dinner-date pictures with actress Nidhhi Agerwal, he seems to be planning another date soon! But surprisingly, it’s not Nidhhi. The dashing hunk was spotted romancing the popular Punjabi actress-model and a former Miss India contestant Sonam Bajwa. Check their PDA below!

Watching sunset and thinking of you❤️ A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 25, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

Bajwa uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram last week, captioning it as ‘Watching sunset and thinking of you’. Following which the cricketer commented ‘Just a call away’ and the flirty conversation of the two that continued later couldn’t escape the attention of the netizens.

The cricketer who was caught dining out with Nidhhi recently, shook of the rumours saying that they were ‘just friends’. The duo further clarified saying that they have known each other even before rising to stardom.

That’s not all. The cricketer was earlier paired with model/presenter Elixir Nahar. And just like all his dating stories, the duo never confirmed their relationship. The 26-year-old cricketer emerged as the top-scorer for the Kings XI Punjab in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.