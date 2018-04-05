After Parineeti Chopra backs out from IPL, Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia roped in

The Indian Premier League is a much awaited event for Indians as it marries sports with the film industry. The close association has made the opening ceremony of the cricket tournament a widely watched event. Through the month of March, names of celebrities who have agreed to perform at the event have been trickling through social media. Now it has been reported that choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva and south actress Tamannaah Bhatia have also agreed to perform.

The United News of India quoted the actress saying, “IPL is one of the most premium properties of the country and after Bollywood its cricket that takes a forefront in India. This is the first time I will be performing at a sporting event so I'm quite excited. I will be performing on Sampige, Kara Attakara, Swing Zara and Pinga. It’s a matter of great credit that I will be representing not one but four film industries on a single platform.”

The report mentioned that she will be performing to songs from Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films which remain less represented at the event. She will be performing alongside Prabhu Deva and will be following renowned Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar. The duo were previously seen in Devi.

She will be joining the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan who are confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony. However, a few stars have backed out from the event like Ranveer Singh due to his shoulder injury and Parineeti Chopra who issued a statement recently saying she will be unable to perform as her tight shoot schedule has left her with little time to practice.