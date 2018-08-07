After Salman Khan, has Priyanka Chopra managed to piss off Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Find out the truth

Fans of Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan were eagerly waiting for their reunion in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming venture Bharat. However, almost ten days back, the director announced that Priyanka has opted out of the film. And this gave rise to speculations about Salman being upset with Priyanka for walking out of the film at the Nth hour or as Zafar said in his tweet, in the 'Nick of time', which came across as a dig at Priyanka's relationship with Nick Jonas. There were reports that this didn't go down well with Salman, who is pissed off at Priyanka for walking out of the film at the last minute. But then Salman's father and veteran writer Salim Khan quashed all of them.

Now, as per the fresh reports, not only Bharat, but Priyanka has opted out of a film that she was supposed to do with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well.

Priyanka and SLB first collaborated for Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, in which she had a special song. Then they worked again in Bajirao Mastani. Post that, rumours were rife for the longest time that the actress and the filmmaker would reunite soon. They were reportedly discussing two films, one was based on poet Sahir Ludhianvi and the other was a film based on female gangster Gangubai Kothewali. She was reportedly almost onboard for the latter. Of course, there was no official confirmation from both Priyanka and Sanjay.

According to a report in DNA, just like Bharat, Priyanka has said a no to SLB for the gangster film. And this time the reason is her Hollywood project Cowboy Ninja Viking, which will see her as the female lead opposite none other than Chris Pratt.

However, the official spokesperson of Bhansali has strongly dismissed these rumours. "Sanjay Bhansali has a lot of love and regard for Priyanka Chopra, however, no such film has been discussed," the spokesperson told Pinkvilla.

Well, that should put an end to another round of speculations then.